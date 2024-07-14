Possible security lapses in focus after Trump rally shooting

"I saw the guy on the roof. I told the officer that he was up there. He went about looking for him," said Maser.

The attack is certain to lead to a review of Trump's security, and going forward he will likely be provided with a level of protection more akin to a sitting president, said Joseph LaSorsa, a former Secret Service agent who served on the presidential detail.

"There will be an intensive review" of the incident and "there's going to be a massive realignment," LaSorsa said. "This cannot happen."

The Secret Service said in a statement that it had recently added "protective resources and capabilities" to Trump's security detail, without providing further details.

A retired agent who worked in protective services, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the incident should spark an internal review, and ideally an external one too.

"The gravity of the situation demands thorough scrutiny to prevent such failures in the future and to ensure accountability on all levels," said the former agent.

Securing Trump rallies

During most of Trump's campaign stops, local police aid the Secret Service in securing the venue. Agents from other agencies within the Department of Homeland Security, such as the Transportation Security Administration, occasionally help.