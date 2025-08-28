<p>New Delhi: Two wanted criminals linked to foreign-based gangsters Harry Boxer and Rohit Godara were arrested after an encounter with Delhi Police's Special Cell, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>According to police, Boxer, who was recently in the news for threatening comedian Kapil Sharma, and Godara are linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.</p>.Punjab Police arrests two operatives of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.<p>Acting on a tip-off that the two criminals - Kartik Jakhar and Kavish - were planning to commit a crime in the city, police laid a trap and arrested them following an encounter in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar late on Wednesday night, police said.</p>.<p>One of the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire, the officials said.</p>.<p>"Both are hardcore criminals and have been involved in multiple extortion call cases in Delhi recently," an officer said.</p>