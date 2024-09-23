Potential shrink in Singapore's population could impact economy: Report

On September 9, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Indranee Rajah said in a reply to a parliamentary question: “Based on current trends, the number of citizen deaths could exceed the number of citizen births in the first half of the 2030s.”

There were 24,726 citizen deaths in 2023. This was a 40 per cent jump from 17,691 deaths in 2014, The Straits Times newspaper reported.