Prince Harry loses challenge over his police protection

London: Prince Harry on Wednesday lost his legal challenge against the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain.

Harry, King Charles' younger son, had brought the action against the government at the High Court in London after the Home Office - the ministry responsible for policing - decided in February 2020 that he would cease to automatically receive personal police security while in Britain.

Harry, along with other senior royals, had received full publicly funded security protection provided by the state before he stepped back from his royal duties and moved to California with his American wife Meghan in March 2020.