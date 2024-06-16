Prisoners with ISIS links take guards hostage in Russian detention centre: Report

Six detainees, some with links to Islamic State, took guards hostage at a pre-trial detention centre in Russia's southern region of Rostov and demanded free passage in negotiations with the authorities, Russian media reported on Sunday.

The men, who include some already convicted of terrorism offences, knocked out the bars of a window in their cell and entered a guard room where they took at least two prison officers hostage, the Baza Telegram channel said.

State media said that some of the prisoners were accused of terrorism offences including affiliation with the Islamic State militant group, which claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall in March.