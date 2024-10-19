Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Probe launched into train speed after collision kills 2 elephants in Sri Lanka

According to the Department of Wildlife, an elephant calf injured in the collision was released to the Minneriya nature reserve after receiving medical treatment.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 13:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 13:41 IST
RailwaysWorld newsSri Lankaelephants

Follow us on :

Follow Us