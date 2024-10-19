Probe launched into train speed after collision kills 2 elephants in Sri Lanka

<p>Colombo: The Sri Lankan Railways has launched an investigation into the speed of a fuel-carrier train which derailed after striking a herd of elephants in the eastern part of the country, killing two of them, according to media reports on Saturday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Friday when the train from Colombo to the eastern town of Batticaloa struck the herd between 3 am and 3.30 am between Minneriya and Higurakgoda railway stations.</p>.<p>Deputy General Manager of Railways MJ Indipolage said the investigation would determine whether the train was travelling at an excessive speed when the collision occurred, the NewsFirst news portal reported.</p>.Odisha: Elephant calf killed, two other jumbos injured after being hit by train.<p>The accident killed two elephants and injured several others.</p>.<p>According to the Department of Wildlife, an elephant calf injured in the collision was released to the Minneriya nature reserve after receiving medical treatment.</p>.<p>Services on the Batticaloa-Colombo main line, which were disrupted after derailment have since been restored, the report quoted Indipolage as saying.</p>.<p>The train had eight tankers, three carrying petrol and five carrying diesel, each with a capacity of 50,000 litres, according to the report. Four of these and the engine derailed, and two petrol tanks were thrown off, causing a spill.</p>.<p>According to wildlife officials, the track is located near an elephant corridor.</p>