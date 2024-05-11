Prosecutors urge 40 years in prison for attacker of Nancy Pelosi's husband

The man who broke into former United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and clubbed her husband with a hammer should serve 40 years in prison for his conviction on federal offenses that amount to a crime of terrorism, prosecutors urged on Friday.

In a sentencing memorandum filed in US District Court in San Francisco, prosecutors said David Wayne DePape has shown no remorse, deserves no leniency and should receive the statutory maximum penalties for each of the two counts on which he was convicted last year.

"At a time when extremism has led to attacks on public and elected officials, this case presents a moment to speak to others harboring ideologically motivated violent dreams and plans," the memorandum said.

The sentencing is set for May 17.

In November, a federal court jury found DePape guilty of attempting to kidnap Pelosi, then speaker of the US House of Representatives, and assaulting her husband, Paul Pelosi, both on account of her official duties as a member of Congress.