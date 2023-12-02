Protester self-immolates outside Israeli consulate in Atlanta

The protester arrived around 12.17 pm at the office building, which houses the consulate as well as several businesses, and used gasoline, police said.

The FBI's Atlanta office said it was coordinating with local law enforcement. The consulate and the Israeli embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Israel resumed its military offensive in Gaza on Friday after talks to extend a week-long truce collapsed.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas after the militant group attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

More than 15,000 Gazans have been killed during Israel's assault, Palestinian officials say, which has destroyed much of the enclave.

The conflict has prompted hundreds of protests and rallies across the US, both in support of Palestinians as well as Israelis.