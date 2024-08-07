Home
Homeworld

Protesters force 4 Bangladesh cenbank deputies to resign: Report

Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and two of his deputies were not present in office during the protests, said the sources, who did not want to be named.
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 August 2024, 12:25 IST

Dhaka: Four deputy governors of Bangladesh's central bank were forced to resign on Wednesday after about 300-400 officials protested against what they said was corruption by top officials, two sources at the bank told Reuters.

Track all the latest updates regarding the Bangladesh crisis only with DH.

