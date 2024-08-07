Protesters force 4 Bangladesh cenbank deputies to resign: Report

<p>Dhaka: Four deputy governors of Bangladesh's central bank were forced to resign on Wednesday after about 300-400 officials protested against what they said was corruption by top officials, two sources at the bank told <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/bangladesh-crisis-live-updates-md-yunus-sheikh-hasina-dhaka-india-new-delhi-world-news-bnp-khaleda-zia-jamaat-news-3140324">Track all the latest updates regarding the Bangladesh crisis only with DH</a>.</em></p>.Bangladesh army refused to suppress protest, sealing Hasina's fate.<p>Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and two of his deputies were not present in office during the protests, said the sources, who did not want to be named.</p>