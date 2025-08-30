<p>Jakarta, Indonesia: Indonesian protesters set ablaze regional parliament buildings in three provinces during continuing demonstrations on Saturday, a day after three people were killed in violence that has presented a major test for President Prabowo Subianto.</p><p>Parliamentary buildings in West Nusa Tenggara, Pekalongan city in Central Java and Cirebon city in West Java were set on fire by protesters, local media reported.</p><p><em>Detik.com</em> said the protesters looted parliament's office equipments in Cirebon while police shot tear gas to disperse them in Pekalongan and West Nusa Tenggara.</p><p><em>Reuters</em> could not confirm the media reports and authorities were not immediately available for comment.</p><p>Protests began in Indonesia's capital Jakarta earlier this week over lawmakers' pay, escalating on Friday after a police vehicle hit and killed the driver of a ride-hailing motorbike.</p><p>National police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said on Saturday the president ordered authorities to take firm action against protesters who violated laws.</p>.Indonesian authorities say eight dead in cooking oil factory near Jakarta.<p>The arson attacks on parliamentary buildings followed Friday's deadly protest in Makassar, capital of South Sulawesi province, that left at least three people dead and five injured.</p><p>Local media metrotvnews.com reported one further death from Makassar's parliamentary building fire, though this could not be independently confirmed.</p><p>The disaster management agency, in a statement earlier on Saturday, did not provide details on the fatalities in Friday's blaze, but state news agency Antara said the victims had been trapped in the burning building.</p><p>The agency said two people were injured after jumping out of the building to escape the fire.</p><p>Local media also reported protests in the holiday island of Bali at the police headquarters, and that police had shot tear gas at the demonstrators.</p><p>Jakarta's mass rapid transit said trains were not stopping at one station on Saturday near Friday's protest site, while services of Jakarta-owned Transjakarta bus were disrupted.</p>