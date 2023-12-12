Putin bids for new term with nuclear warnings despite execution of treaties to limit arms and weapons

The Kremlin leader has no interest in talking to Washington about reducing nuclear risk, analysts say, because Moscow believes it is precisely the fear that it may resort to nuclear weapons that has deterred the United States and its allies from directly joining the war on Ukraine's side.

"How can you reduce the risk if you continue to play the nuclear card vis-a-vis the United States and NATO?" said former Soviet and Russian diplomat Nikolai Sokov, a senior fellow at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation.

"How can you discuss something to make sure that nuclear weapons are never, ever actually used if you want to keep the threat - maybe not really high but at least at some kind of visible and credible level?"

Ticking clock

By the time Putin's expected new term gets under way next May, there will be less than two years remaining until the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) treaty, which limits Russia and the United States to 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads and bombs on each side, expires on February 4, 2026.

The agreement, originally due to run out in 2021, was hurriedly extended for five years. But the prospects for a further extension, let alone a more ambitious successor pact, look doubtful for many reasons.

China's nuclear build-up is a complicating factor, and it's not clear who will be in charge in the White House by 2026.

Putin this year suspended Russia's participation in New START, and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said last month that Moscow would not resume dialogue unless the United States dropped what he called its "fundamentally hostile course" towards Russia— a reference to US backing for Ukraine which Biden has said is unshakeable.

Putin has frequently talked up the potential of Russia's new weapons systems such as the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile and Burevestnik cruise missile, and Ryabkov said Washington was wrong if it thought it could win a news arms race against Russia of the kind that U.S. President Ronald Reagan conducted in the 1980s.

But such a contest would impose strains on Russia too.

"Russia knows that an uncontrolled new nuclear arms race is something they would not be able to afford and do not really have the capacity to sustain. Even more so now that in most respects Russia is much weaker as a consequence of its war against Ukraine," said Nigel Gould-Davies of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.