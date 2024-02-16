JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Putin critic Alexei Navalny dies in Russian prison

In a statement published on its website, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said that Navalny 'felt unwell' after a walk on Friday, and 'almost immediately lost consciousness'.
Last Updated 16 February 2024, 11:35 IST

Follow Us

Moscow: Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is dead, the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence said on Friday.

In a statement published on its website, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said that Navalny "felt unwell" after a walk on Friday, and "almost immediately lost consciousness".

It said that medical staff had been called, but that they were unable to resuscitate Navalny. It said the reason of death was being established.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 February 2024, 11:35 IST)
World newsRussiaVladimir PutinAlexei Navalny

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT