Putin in rare apology over price of eggs

"Vladimir Vladimirovich, take pity on pensioners! We don't get millions in our pensions. Sort this out - we have no one to turn to," she said. "I'm very grateful to you, I'm counting on you to help."

The question reflected real concern among Russians at the cost of living, and came after Putin had already acknowledged that inflation may approach 8 per cent this year.

"I apologise for this, but this is a failure of the government's work... I promise that the situation will be corrected in the near future," Putin said.

The marathon Q+A is a format that gives Putin the chance to show he is sympathetic with ordinary people's worries and is ordering the relevant officials to sort them out.

The government this week said it would exempt 1.2 billion eggs from import duty in the first half of next year to try and rein in prices that have risen more than 40 per cent this year.

Some of those who brought their problems to the president received instant solutions during Thursday's session.

Minutes after a group of young boys complained to Putin about the dilapidated state of their sports hall in Crimea, TV anchor Pavel Zarubin said volunteers from the Russian-annexed territory had called in and promised to renovate it.