Home

Qatar says Hamas confirms medicines supplies received by hostages in Gaza

Qatar and France brokered a deal with Israel and Hamas last month on the delivery of urgent medication to hostages.
Last Updated 20 February 2024, 23:44 IST

Cairo: Hamas has confirmed receipt of a shipment of medicines under a deal brokered by Qatar and has begun delivering the supplies to hostages held in Gaza, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Qatar and France brokered a deal with Israel and Hamas last month on the delivery of urgent medication to hostages held by the militant group in Gaza in return for humanitarian and medical aid for the most vulnerable civilians in the enclave.

"Qatar received these confirmations as the mediator in the agreement, which includes the entry of the medicines and shipment of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip, especially in the most affected and damaged areas, in exchange for delivering the medicines needed by hostages in the sector," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari, said in a statement.

