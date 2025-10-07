Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Railway track blast derails Jaffar Express in Pakistan, several injured

The injured passengers of the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express, which has been attacked multiple times this year, were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 07:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 07:42 IST
World newsPakistanBomb Blast

Follow us on :

Follow Us