<p>Peshawar: Several people were injured in a blast that occurred on a railway track, which derailed five bogies of a train in Pakistan's southwestern Sindh province on Tuesday, railway police said.</p>.<p>The injured passengers of the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express, which has been attacked multiple times this year, were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.</p>.<p>The explosion occurred near Somarwah, close to Sultan Kot in Shikarpur district of Sindh.</p>.Bomb blast derails six carriages of Jaffar Express in Pakistan, train ops remain suspended.<p>A rescue operation is underway at the site, police said.</p>.<p>Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary forces have cordoned off the area and begun collecting evidence to determine the nature of the explosion.</p>.<p>Initial reports suggest that the railway track has sustained significant damage.</p>.<p>The Jafar Express, which runs between Quetta and Peshawar, has been repeatedly targeted in recent months, with the attack in March being the worst.</p>.<p>In September this year, a blast on the railway track in Dasht area of Mastung, Balochistan, destroyed one coach of Jaffar Express and derailed six others, leaving 12 passengers injured.</p>.<p>On August 10, four people were injured when an improvised explosive device derailed six coaches of the train in the Mastung district.</p>.<p>On August 4, the pilot engine sent for clearance came under gunfire near Kolpur. The separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the latter attack.</p>.<p>In June 2025, another explosion in Jacobabad district of Sindh targeted the train, derailing four coaches. No casualties were reported in that attack.</p>.<p>On March 11, the Jaffar Express was hijacked, resulting in the deaths of 26 people, which included security personnel. Security forces in a targeted operation killed 33 terrorists involved in attacking the train and rescued 354 hostages.</p>.<p>It is believed that ethnic Baloch terrorist groups carry out such attacks.</p>