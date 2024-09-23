Raising the stakes, Israel gambles that Hezbollah will back down

Israeli officials had hoped that by scaling up their attacks over the past week -- striking Hezbollah's communications tools, and killing several key commanders as well as Lebanese civilians -- they would unnerve the group and persuade it to withdraw from the Israel-Lebanon border. The officials believed that if they increased the cost of Hezbollah's campaign, it would be easier for foreign diplomats, like Amos Hochstein, a senior US envoy, to get the group to stand down.