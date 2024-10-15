Home
Rape allegations against Kylian Mbappe: French superstar calls it 'fake news'

In a statement, Mbappe's entourage said, "These accusations are completely false and irresponsible, and their propagation is unacceptable."
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 11:20 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 11:20 IST
FootballSports NewsFranceCrimerapeSwedenKylian Mbappe

