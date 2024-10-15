Rape allegations against Kylian Mbappe: French superstar calls it 'fake news'

<p>French football superstar Kylian Mbappe has denied accusations of rape made against him in Sweden.</p><p>Swedish newspaper <em>Expressen</em> <a href="https://www.expressen.se/sport/fotboll/the-police-are-investigating-mbappe-the-seizures-panties-and-clothes/" rel="nofollow">reported</a> that the rape allegedly occured at the luxury Bank Hotel in Stockholm.</p><p>The publication cited sources to reveal that black trousers, a top, and women's underwear were seized as part of the probe.</p><p>It doesn't clarify whether these items were seized from the footballer himself.</p><p>"In response to media reports about a suspected rape in Stockholm, the prosecutor can confirm that a criminal report has been submitted to the police," a statement by Sweden's Prosecution Authority revealed without mentioning the footballer explicitly, according to an <em>AFP</em> news agency report.</p><p>In a social media post, Mbappe said in all caps, "FAKE NEWS!!!!", also adding, "It's becoming so predictable, just before the hearing as if by chance 😉 "</p>.<p>Mbappe refers to the hearing by France's league committee in the dispute between him and Paris-Saint Germain over alleged unpaid wages.</p><p>In a statement given to AFP, Mbappe's entourage said, "These accusations are completely false and irresponsible, and their propagation is unacceptable."</p><p>Regarding the news, France coach Didier Deschamps has said it "is not a good thing for the national team," as per a report by the agency.</p>