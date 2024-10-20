Rare copy of US Constitution sells for more than $11 million

<p>A rare copy of the US Constitution that was printed shortly after the Constitutional Convention in 1787 and played a role in the document’s adoption by the original 13 states sold for more than $11 million during a live auction Thursday evening.</p><p>The high bid, from a buyer whose identity was not disclosed, was $9 million. That does not include the buyer’s premium of 23 per cent or the taxes, which were not disclosed.</p><p>The sale was handled by Brunk Auctions, which is based in Asheville, North Carolina. Bidding began at $1.1 million but quickly jumped to $5 million. It took just over seven minutes before the bidding closed at $9 million, said Nancy Zander, director of external affairs for Brunk Auctions.</p>.Elon Musk promises to award $1 mln each day to a signer of his petition supporting US Constitution.<p>“It was a spectacular price,” Zander said in an interview Friday night. “It’s really important that important things get strong prices.”</p><p>The copy of the Constitution was found two years ago in a filing cabinet in the house at Hayes, a farm once owned by Samuel Johnston, who served as governor of North Carolina from December 1787 to December 1789.</p><p>After the Constitutional Convention and after Congress added a ratification resolution, copies were sent to the governors of the original 13 states, who then gauged interest among their residents. Among those copies was the one sold Thursday.</p><p>Thursday’s auction had been scheduled for Sept. 28. But Hurricane Helene, which caused immense destruction in Asheville, forced a postponement. The auction house and its employees were largely unharmed by the flooding, Zander said. But the gallery remained closed to the public Thursday, and bidders called into the auction house.</p>