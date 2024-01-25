JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Red sea attacks push BHP to divert shipping

Strikes on shipping in the Red Sea by the Iran-aligned Houthis who control much of Yemen have stymied trade between Europe and Asia. The Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel strikes Gaza.
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 09:40 IST

Follow Us

Australian mining giant BHP Group is diverting almost all of its shipments from Asia to Europe away from the Red Sea, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

BHP was not immediately available for comment.

Strikes on shipping in the Red Sea by the Iran-aligned Houthis who control much of Yemen have stymied trade between Europe and Asia. The Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel strikes Gaza.

In response, some shipping companies have instructed vessels to instead sail around southern Africa, a slower and, therefore, more expensive route.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 January 2024, 09:40 IST)
World newsRed SeaHouthis

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT