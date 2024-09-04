Republican-led US states sue over new Biden student debt relief plan

That could lead to the overnight cancellation of at least $73 billion in loans, the lawsuit said, and billions in further debt relief could follow. The states argue the Education Department has no authority to carry out such debt forgiveness.

"We successfully halted their first two illegal student loan cancellation schemes; I have no doubt we will secure yet another win to block the third one," Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said in a statement.

The Education Department and White House did not respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to the Democratic president's efforts to fulfill a campaign pledge and bring debt relief to millions of Americans who turned to federal student loans to fund their costly higher education.

Republican-led states successfully convinced the 6-3 conservative majority US Supreme Court in June 2023 to block a $430 billion program championed by Biden that would have canceled up to $20,000 in debt per borrower for up to 43 million Americans.

The administration then pursued a different program dubbed the Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, plan, that was designed to lower monthly payments for millions of borrowers and speed up loan forgiveness for some.

But Republican-led states convinced a federal appeals court to block that plan while litigation over it continues to play out. The Supreme Court on Aug 28 declined to lift that injunction.

The latest plan relies on a different statute than those, a provision of the Higher Education Act that several leading Democrats including US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Elizabeth Warren have long argued provides the administration authority to cancel student debt.