Restored statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh unveiled at Pakistan’s Kartarpur Sahib

Lahore: The restored statue of the first ruler of the Sikh Empire, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, which was earlier damaged by religious extremists, was unveiled at Kartarpur Sahib on Wednesday in the presence of over 450 visiting Indian Sikhs.

Members of the Sikh community from Pakistan and India posed for a picture in front of the installed statue of the emperor.

Punjab’s first Sikh minister (for minorities) and president of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Ramesh Singh Arora inaugurated the statue. Kartarpur Sahib is also known as Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and is situated about 150 km northeast of Lahore, close to the Indian border.

“We have installed Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, today in the presence of local and Indian Sikhs,” Arora told PTI.