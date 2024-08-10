Rise of coordinated anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi to Blinken

“I am writing to you regarding the fluid situation in Bangladesh and the rise of coordinated anti-Hindu violence in the wake of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. Now that Muhammad Yunus has been sworn in as Chief Adviser for the interim government, it is of utmost urgency that the United States engage with his government for both bringing the violence to an end and the perpetrators to justice,” Krishnamoorthi wrote in a letter to Blinken.