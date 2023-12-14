Ro Khanna slams Rep presidential candidate Ramaswamy, calls him 'dangerous' for democracy of US

“Vivek’s podcast of a campaign would be funny if it weren’t so deeply dangerous to our democracy,” Khanna, said on Wednesday after a CNN town hall of Ramaswamy, an Indian American running for the Republican Party’s presidential ticket along with former president Donald Trump and ex-governor of South Carolina Nikky Haley.

“His town hall tonight was an exercise in bombastic rhetoric, offering zero solutions to the real issues that Americans demand action on. It's a shame that instead of trying to focus on the issues as he did with me at St. Anselm, he chose to engage in sensationalism for clicks that has become the currency to get ahead in today’s Republican Party,” Khanna, the Congressman from Silicon Valley, who is supporting President Joe Biden in his re-election bid, said.

“This is an unserious party,” Khanna said.

He asserted, “I’m proud to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Together, Democrats have been able to deliver on historic legislation for the American people, and if re-elected, we will build on these successes on issues such as abortion rights, gun violence, better jobs, and lower costs – you know, the actual issues that matter to the American people.”