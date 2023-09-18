Home
Homeworld

Ro Khanna to lead US Congressional delegation to China

Representing Silicon Valley in the US House of Representatives, Khanna has been very critical of the Chinese policies.
Last Updated 18 September 2023, 08:03 IST

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna is planning to lead a Congressional delegation to China, a month after he had a similar and successful trip to India.

"The trip is still coming together. It would be a bipartisan trip. I have called for rebalancing the economic relationship. I've criticized the trade deficit," Khanna told Fox News in an interview when asked about reports that he is planning to lead a Congressional delegation to China.

Last month, he had led a successful bipartisan Congressional delegation to India.

Representing Silicon Valley in the US House of Representatives, Khanna has been very critical of the Chinese policies.

"I've said, let's bring manufacturing home. I just talked in Fox News in an op-ed about bringing steel manufacturing back. We should be the exporter of steel, not the importer of steel. But we have to, at the same time, have engagement so we can have our economic goals met here and so that we don't have a war over the Taiwan Straits," Khanna said.

"That is something that the American people want. They want us to focus on improving their lives, not getting into more wars overseas and bringing manufacturing home," he said.

(Published 18 September 2023, 08:03 IST)
