Robbers kill nine police with guns, rocket-propelled grenades in southern Pakistan

Pakistan's interior ministry and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and ordered police leadership to take swift action to chase and arrest the culprits.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 August 2024, 03:19 IST

Lahore: Robbers armed with guns and rocket-propelled grenades ambushed a police convoy in Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least nine officers and wounding others, the police and interior ministry said.

The incident took place in the southern Pakistani district of Rahim Yar Khan.

A police statement said the robbers attacked two police patrols near the border between two provinces.

Pakistan's interior ministry and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and ordered police leadership to take swift action to chase and arrest the culprits.

The interior ministry put the death toll at 11. Police said they could confirm nine dead and they were waiting for more details.

The border region is considered a no-go area for citizens. Police and other law enforcement agencies do not have much control of the area, which a large number of gangs use as a safe haven.

Published 23 August 2024, 03:19 IST
