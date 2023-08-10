Robbie Robertson, guitarist and songwriter with The Band, dies at 80

The ripple effect of that sound and image — first unveiled on the Band’s first album, “Music From Big Pink,” released in 1968 — went wide on impact, landing the group on the cover of Time magazine in 1970 and inspiring a host of major artists to create their own homespun amalgams, from the Grateful Dead’s 1970 album, “Workingman’s Dead,” to Elton John’s “Tumbleweed Connection,” released the next year. The Band’s music so affected Robertson’s fellow guitarist Eric Clapton that he lobbied for entry into their ranks. (The offer was politely declined.) A quarter-century later, the Band’s music provided a key template for the acts first labeled Americana, including Son Volt, Wilco and Lucinda Williams, as well as for their sonic heirs.