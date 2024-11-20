Rockets strike Italy's UNIFIL base in Lebanon, no injuries reported, ministry says

<p>Rome: Eight rockets hit the headquarters of the Italian contingent of the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL in Shama, in southern Lebanon, Italy's defence ministry said on Tuesday.</p><p>No injuries have been reported but five Italian soldiers are being monitored in the base's medical facility, the ministry said in a statement.</p><p>The peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL is deployed in southern Lebanon to monitor the demarcation line with Israel, an area that has seen more than a year of hostilities between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters.</p><p>Italy has long been a major contributor to the multinational operation.</p><p>Investigations are under way to determine where the rockets originated and to identify those responsible, the Italian ministry said.</p><p>The rockets hit some outdoor areas and the base's supply warehouse where no soldiers were present.</p><p>The United Nations and several member states, including Italy, have repeatedly called on all parties to ensure the safety of peacekeepers.</p>