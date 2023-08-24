Ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani surrenders at jail in Georgia election case

Bernard Kerik, who served as New York City’s police commissioner during Giuliani’s tenure as mayor, accompanied him to the jail in Atlanta. Kerik is not a defendant in the case. Also traveling with Giuliani, who flew to Atlanta on a private plane, were Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, and John Esposito from the New York law firm Aidala, Bertuna and Kamins. Esposito is expected to take the lead in representing Giuliani, someone familiar with the arrangement said.