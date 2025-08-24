Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia and Ukraine stage new prisoner exchange, Russian defence ministry, Ukraine president say

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the exchange had taken place, but gave no figures.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 15:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 15:41 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyyUnited Arab Emirates

Follow us on :

Follow Us