<p>Moscow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a> and Ukraine exchanged 146 prisoners of war from each side on Sunday after mediation by the United Arab Emirates, the Russian defence ministry and the Ukrainian president said.</p><p>The Russian ministry said all of the freed Russians were in Belarus receiving psychological and medical assistance.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a> also returned to Moscow eight Russian citizens, residents of the Kursk region, the ministry said.</p>.Ukraine's military says it hit Russia's Syzran oil refinery overnight.<p>Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, announced that the exchange had taken place, but gave no figures.</p><p>The president posted pictures of smiling returnees, saying most of them had been in captivity since 2022, when Russia invaded its smaller neighbour. He said a journalist taken prisoner a month after the invasion was among them.</p><p>Zelenskyy thanked the United Arab Emirates for its role in overseeing the swap.</p><p>"The exchanges are continuing. Perhaps that is possible because of our soldiers, who are increasing the exchange fund for Ukraine," the president wrote, referring to the capture of Russian servicemen.</p>