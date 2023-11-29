Russia attacks Ukraine with 21 drones, three missiles: Ukraine air force

Russia launched 21 drones and three cruise missiles at Ukraine overnight, but all the drones and two of the missiles were destroyed before reaching their targets, Ukraine's air force said on Wednesday.

The third missile was not destroyed but did not reach its target, the air force said without going into further detail.

The Iranian-made Shahed drones were headed towards the western region of Khmelnytskyi, the air force said. The target was not identified, but the region is home to a large air base.