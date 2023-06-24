<p>Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to suggest he had sent an armed convoy on a 1,200-km (750-mile) charge towards Moscow on Saturday in an unlikely attempt to topple the military leadership.</p><p>Russian local officials said a military convoy was on the main motorway linking the southern part of European Russia, bordering Ukraine, with Moscow, and warned residents to avoid it.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/wagner-head-suggests-his-mercenaries-headed-for-moscow-to-take-on-army-leadership-1230750.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that Russia was facing its greatest security challenge of recent times, following what it said appeared to be a move by Wagner Group forces towards Moscow.</p><p>"Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia's security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how this crisis plays out. This represents the most significant challenge to Russia in recent times," Britain's defence ministry said in a regular intelligence update.

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to crush what he called an armed mutiny after rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday he had taken control of a southern city as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership.

The dramatic turn, with many details unclear, looked like the biggest domestic crisis Putin has faced since he ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine - which he called a "special military operation" - in February last year.

In a televised address, Putin said that "excessive ambitions and vested interests have led to treason", and called the mutiny a "stab in the back".

At 12:18 p.m. Prigozhin said in a voice message published by his press service that Putin was "deeply mistaken" to call his actions a betrayal.He added that Wagner forces would not surrender to anyone "because we don't want the country to continue living in corruption, deceit, and bureaucracy."

Prigozhin went on to say that Wagner forces fought in Africa and Ukraine while the Russian military leadership embezzled ammunition, weapons, and money needed by forces on the ground for their own gain.

"We are patriots, and those who oppose us today are those who have gathered around scoundrels," Prigozhin said.

(The Kyiv Independent)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that "Russia's weakness is obvious" and that the longer Moscow keeps its troops and mercenaries in Ukraine, the more chaos it would invite back home.

"He (Putin) despises people and throws hundreds of thousands into the war - in order to eventually barricade himself in the Moscow region from those whom he himself armed. For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his first official statement after Wagner mercenaries mutinied and captured the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

"Those who said Russia was too strong to lose: look now. Time to abandon false neutrality and fear of escalation; give Ukraine all the needed weapons; forget about friendship or business with Russia. Time to put an end to the evil everyone despised but was too afraid to tear down," saysUkraine Foreign MinisterDmytro Kuleba amid Wagner mutiny.

"The Kremlin snake eating its own tail," tweetedUkrainian Defence Ministry, commenting on Wagner PMC's mutiny.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Saturday his forces were ready to help put down a mutiny by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and to use harsh methods if necessary.

Kadyrov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin who commands extensive military forces in Chechnya, had previously been seen as a Prigozhin ally, sharing some of the Wagner boss's criticisms of the Russian military hierarchy.

Pro-Putin Chechen fighters begin moving towards Rostov-on-Don.

(The Spectator Index)

The governor of Russia's Voronezh region said on Saturday that the army was taking "necessary military measures" in the region as part of a counter-terrorist operation declared after an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.

Earlier on Saturday, a Russian security source told Reuters that Wagner fighters had taken control of military facilities in the city of Voronezh, about 500 km (310 miles) south of Moscow. Reuters could not independently confirm that assertion.

The governor of Russia's Voronezh region said on Saturday that emergency services were trying to put out a burning fuel tank at an oil depot.

More than 100 firefighters and 30 units of equipment were working at the site, Alexander Gusev, the governor said on Telegram.

Putin has signed a law allowing for the detention for 30 days of those who violate martial law. (Reuters via RIA)

The European Union has activated its crisis response centre in response to Russia developments.

(The Spectator Index)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government is watching the situation in Russia closely, a spokesperson at the government's press office said on Saturday.

NATO is "monitoring the situation" in Russia, a spokeswoman for the transatlantic military alliance said via email on Saturday.

Wagner forces enter Russia's Lipetsk region, just south of Moscow, according to the region's governor, reports AFP.

Speculations circulate regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's whereabouts amid the Wagner Group's armed rebellion in Russia.Independent Russian media outlet Agentstvo said Putin's presidential plane took off from an airport in Moscow at around 2 p.m. Moscow time, headed northwest.However, it has not been confirmed whether Putin was onboard, and Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed that Putin remains at the Kremlin.

(The Spectator Index)

Wagner mercenaries have been promised an amnesty if they lay down their weapons but they need to act fast, the TASS news agency cited a lawmaker as saying on Saturday.

"Wagner fighters can still lay down their arms and avoid punishment given their achievements during the special military operation (in Ukraine), but they should do it fast," TASS cited the lawmaker, Pavel Krasheninnikov, as saying.

(Reuters)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he spoke with his G7 and EU counterparts after Wagner fighters took control of some military facilities in southern Russia."The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday and urged him to act with common sense, the Turkish presidency said on Saturday, after Russian mercenary fighters began an armed mutiny overnight.

"In Moscow, a wave of evacuations due to reports of mining. It is reported about the evacuation of people from the Pushkin Museum, the Tretyakov Gallery, the HPP-2 Museum, the Mega Belaya Dacha shopping centre, and the Kvartal shopping centre", reports BBC Russian.

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday that it warned Western countries against using the Wagner mercenary group's mutiny "to achieve their Russophobic goals".

(Reuters)

"In our call today, @SecBlinken and I exchanged our assessments of events unfolding in Russia. We are watching them very closely. Ukraine remains focused on achieving the goals of its counteroffensive in the territory of Ukraine with the steadfast support of our American allies",UkrainianFM Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

The governor of the Moscow region has suspended mass events outdoors and at educational institutions until July 1, reports AP.

The Kyiv Independent reports, "Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin declared a state of emergency in Russia's capital, adding that counter-terrorist operation measures have been declared. Sobyanin said Moscow residents, with the exception of authorities, must stay home".

USPresident Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Saturday as mutinous Russian mercenaries barrelled towards Moscow after seizing a southern city overnight, the White House said.

"The leaders discussed the situation in Russia. They also affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine," a readout said.

Biden was briefed about the unfolding situation in Russia by his national security team on Saturday morning, the White House said, adding that the president will continue to be briefed throughout the day.

(Reuters)

As the headquarters for one of Russia's five military districts, Rostov has played a primary role in operations in Ukraine since 2014, when Russia sparked a separatist war just over the border in the Donbas region.The city's importance as a military hub has continued since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Mutinous Russian mercenary fighters barrelled towards Moscow on Saturday after seizing a southern city overnight, with Russia's military firing on them from the air but seemingly incapable of slowing their lightning advance.

Governments in Europe on Saturday were keeping a close eye on the situation in Russia as the rebellion led by the mercenary tycoon Yevgeny Prigozhin in the south of the country not only posed a threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but also added to the tense instability in the region resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.

For his part, the European Council president, Charles Michel, described the events as "an internal Russian issue," but said that Europe was closely monitoring the developments. The insurgency has the potential to affect the war in Ukraine, as well as broader European diplomacy.

The office of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that he had brokered a deal with mutinous Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who had agreed to de-escalate the situation.

The announcement, carried on the official Telegram channel of the Belarusian presidency, said Prigozhin had agreed to halt the further movement of Wagner fighters across Russia. (Reuters)

The United Arab Emirates is following "with great concern" the situation in Russian, and called for de-escalation and self-restraint, the Gulf country's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday reported by its state news agency. (Reuters)

The UAE "stressed the need to respect the rules and principles of international law," it added.

"Today the world can see that the masters ofRussiacontrol nothing. And that means nothing. Simply complete chaos. An absence of any predictability," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainians would not be silent, would not remain inactive, and that "the security of Europe's eastern flank depends strictly on our defences".

And addressing Putin while switching from Ukrainian into Russian, Zelenskyy said: "The longer your troops remain on UKrainian land, the greater the devastation they will bring toRussia."(Reuters)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had a second telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday evening to inform him of the results of his talks with Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

Earlier, Lukashenko's office said he had spoken to Prigozhin with Putin's approval, and that the mutinous head of the Wagner militia had agreed to stop the movements of his fighters, some of whom were advancing on Moscow in a convoy, and de-escalate.(Reuters)

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head ofRussia's Wagner mercenary group, could be seen leaving the district military headquarters in the city of Rostov-on-Don in an SUV in a video posted on Telegram on Saturday by the Russian state news agency RIA.

Prigozhin had earlier agreed to end a rebellion against Moscow's military leadership after mediation from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and the Kremlin said he would be moving to Belarus under the deal they had agreed.

The Wagner mercenary group's march on Moscow has revived an old fear in Washington: what happens toRussia's nuclear stockpile in the event of domestic upheaval.

An agreement on Saturday by Wagner's boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to order his fighters back to their camps quelled immediate worries of major conflict insideRussia. But the episode signaled that Russian President Vladimir Putin's grasp on power is weakening.

Images of tanks on Russian streets brought to mind the failed 1991 coup by communist hardliners that raised concerns about the security of the Soviet nuclear arsenal and the possibility of a rogue commander stealing a warhead, said former U.S. intelligence officials.(Reuters)

All restrictions previously imposed on highways inRussiahave been lifted, the TASS news agency said early on Sunday, citing the Federal Road Agency.

Heavily armed Russian mercenaries who advanced most of the way to Moscow began turning back on Saturday, de-escalating a major challenge to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power, in a move their leader said would avoid bloodshed. (Reuters)

Heavily armed Russian mercenaries who advanced most of the way to Moscow halted their approach, de-escalating a major challenge to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power, in a move that their leader said would avoid bloodshed.

Shoigu opposed the Wagner group and often stood for its disbandment and was the target of the mercenary group during their attempted march to Moscow. However, the report of the deal including concessions over his future could not be independently verified by DH, with Russia only saying the details of the deal includes the Wagner boss moving to Belarus and the FSB case against him being dropped.

For more than a year, US officials have quietly asked themselves a question they would not dare pose in public: Could Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine eventually lead to the downfall of Russian President Vladimir Putin?

The situation around the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don was calm and street traffic resumed, RIA state news agency said on Sunday after Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenaries left the city.(Reuters)

US intelligence officials briefed senior military and administration officials Wednesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the mercenary Wagner Group, was preparing to take military action against senior Russian defence officials, according to officials familiar with the matter.

A Russian Air Force-related channelon Telegram reportedly claimed thatmilitary airfields (Millerovo, Rostov airfield and a Russian Air Force command post) in Rostov region remains under control of Wagner forces.

The Wagner Group, notably, announced they would call off their mutiny.

All transport restrictions in Russia's Rostov region have been lifted, including those on highways, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing local officials.

"Bus and railway stations are working in normal mode. Tickets are on sale, all destinations are on schedule," Sergey Tyurin, deputy minister of regional policy and mass communications for the Rostov region was quoted as saying.(Reuters)

Chechen special forces deployed toRussia's Rostov region to resist an advance by the Wagner mercenary group were withdrawing on Sunday, the TASS news agency reported, citing a commander.

AFP

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

AFP

USSecretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the turmoil caused by the unprecedented challenge to the authority of President Vladimir Putin by Wagner fighters may not be over yet and could take weeks or months to play out.