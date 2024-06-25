Russia says ICC's arrest warrant for Shoigu is part of 'hybrid war'

Moscow: Russia's Security Council said on Tuesday that the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for former defence minister Sergei Shoigu was legally meaningless and part of a hybrid war against Moscow, state news agency TASS reported.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Shoigu, who is now secretary of the Security Council, and for Valery Gerasimov, chief of Russia's General Staff, for alleged crimes committed during what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

The Hague-based court said Shoigu and Gerasimov were suspected of having committed war crimes and crimes against humanity for directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects in Ukraine.