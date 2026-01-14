Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia says talk of a ceasefire, rather than a full peace deal, in Ukraine is simply not serious

It would, Lavrov said, be helpful if Washington briefed Moscow on the latest peace proposals for Ukraine.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 11:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 11:33 IST
World newsUkraineRussia

Follow us on :

Follow Us