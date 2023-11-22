JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia to lift remaining restrictions on diesel fuel exports soon

Last Friday, Russia lifted restrictions on gasoline exports unconditionally.
Last Updated 22 November 2023, 09:41 IST

Follow Us

Russia will soon lift remaining restrictions on diesel fuel exports, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday speaking in the upper house of the parliament.

Russia, the world's top seaborne exporter of diesel, introduced a ban on fuel exports on Sept. 21 to tackle high domestic prices and shortages. Only four ex-Soviet states - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan - were exempt.

The government later eased restrictions to allow the export of diesel by pipeline. Last Friday it lifted restrictions on gasoline exports unconditionally. Overseas supplies of diesel by truck and railway are still prohibited.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 November 2023, 09:41 IST)
World newsRussiaOil

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT