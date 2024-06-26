Russia to resume direct passenger trains to North Korea in July

"Having boarded in Vladivostok, (people) will come straight to the DPRK, enjoy the beauty, nature, culture there, get acquainted with the customs and traditions," the agency cited Kozhemyako as saying at the opening of a festival of goods in Vladivostok from North Korea.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Ukraine in 2022 and subsequent sanctions on Moscow by Kyiv's allies, Russia tilted toward Asia and Africa, seeking economic, security and diplomatic ties.

President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea last week for the first time since 2000, deepening Moscow's ties with Pyongyang and signing a bilateral deal that included a mutual defence pledge.