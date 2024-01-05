Russia used North Korean missiles in Ukraine attack, US says

Russia plans to continue using North Korean ballistic missiles — which can be fired from as far as 550 miles away — in the coming weeks, Kirby said, without detailing how the US obtained the intelligence.

Biden administration officials plan to raise the issue at the United Nations Security Council, alleging that the transfer of North Korean missiles to Russia violates multiple existing resolutions constraining trade with Pyongyang. The US is also planning to impose new sanctions against those working to facilitate the deal.

“We will not allow countries to aid Russia’s war machine in secret,” Kirby said.

The Biden administration has highlighted Russia’s attempts to gather equipment from countries like Iran and North Korea to argue that sanctions and the battlefield efforts of Ukraine and its allies have drained Russian military reserves – and necessitate further arms shipments from the US.

Lawmakers failed last year to authorize additional aid to Ukraine, with the White House and Senate Republicans currently negotiating a package that would offer billions more in weapons alongside new immigration controls at the US-Mexico border.

US efforts to isolate Putin after his invasion of Ukraine have pushed the Russian leader closer to North Korea and Iran.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Putin met in September in Russia, talks which the US said were focused on furthering arms deals between their countries. Putin also pledged closer ties with Iran last month after meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi.