Homeworld

Russia will return to grain deal only if its conditions are met, Lavrov tells UN chief

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday that Russia will return to the Black Sea grain deal only if the West fulfils its obligations to Moscow.
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 17:15 IST

Russia will return to the Black Sea grain deal only if the West fulfils its obligations to Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

"In response to a question from the UN Secretary-General about the prospects for resuming the "Black Sea initiative", Sergei Lavrov reiterated Moscow's position...about its readiness to return to participation in it only if all obligations to the Russian side are actually fulfilled," the Russian foreign ministry said.

(Published 24 August 2023, 17:15 IST)
