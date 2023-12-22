Russian drones hit several Kyiv districts causing massive destruction

Russian drones targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, early on Friday, injuring two people and damaging property in the city in Moscow's latest overnight drone strike against Ukraine.

It was the sixth such attack on the capital this month and part of a larger drone swarm that targeted parts of central, southern and western Ukraine, the country's air force said.

Ukrainian air defence shot down 24 out of 28 attack drones, it said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said a drone had hit a block of flats in the Solomyanskyi district, south of the city centre, triggering a fire on the upper floors that was quickly brought under control.