Russian military says 13 Ukrainian rockets downed in southern Belgorod region

Russia's Defence Ministry said its anti-aircraft units destroyed 13 Ukrainian rockets over the southern Belgorod region on Friday and the regional governor said one person was killed and four injured in the incidents.

A ministry statement said units in Belgorod region had thwarted "an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack", with 13 rockets taken down.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod Region on the Ukrainian border, said a man had been killed when a house was struck.

Four people were being treated for injuries. Ten private homes sustained damage and the water supply in the city of Belgorod was disrupted, Gladkov said.