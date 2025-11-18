Menu
Russian President Putin calls for enhancing credibility and clout of SCO

According to him, the SCO could play a more significant role not only in deepening sectoral cooperation but also in creating a favourable atmosphere to Eurasia.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 16:48 IST
Published 18 November 2025, 16:48 IST
World newsRussiaVladimir PutinKremlinSCO

