Russian scientist who worked on moon mission hospitalised hours after crash

After the Moon mission crash was announced Marov said "It is so sad that it was not possible to land the apparatus."

Speaking to the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper Marov said that he hoped that there would be a thorough discussion on and examination of the reasons behind the crash.

"This was perhaps the last hope for me to see a revival of our lunar programme", Reuters reported him saying.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported the scientist saying "There was a mistake in the algorithms for launching into near-lunar orbit", adding that it must be found.