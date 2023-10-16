Home
Homeworld

Russia's Lavrov: China's Belt and Road Initiative key to cooperation in Eurasia

"We consider this movement, this project as an important part of promoting cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual benefit throughout the Eurasian continent," Lavrov said after meeting his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 06:41 IST

China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is key to promoting cooperation in the Eurasia region, Russian state news agencies cited Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Monday.

"We consider this movement, this project as an important part of promoting cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual benefit throughout the Eurasian continent," Lavrov said after meeting his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing.

Lavrov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is to visit Beijing this week, will discuss all aspects of bilateral cooperation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(Published 16 October 2023, 06:41 IST)
World newsChinaRussiaBelt and Road InitiativeSergei Lavrov

