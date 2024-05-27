Home
Russia's Lavrov says Taliban is actual power of Afghanistan: Report

Moscow also invited the Taliban to a top economic forum in St Petersburg next month.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 12:17 IST
Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the Taliban is the "real power" in Afghanistan and the group's possible removal from Moscow's list of banned organisations reflects "objective reality", the TASS state news agency reported.

TASS reported on Monday that Russian ministries had advised President Vladimir Putin that Moscow could remove the Taliban from the list. Moscow also invited the Taliban to a top economic forum in St Petersburg next month.

Published 27 May 2024, 12:17 IST
World newsRussiaAfghanistanTaliban

