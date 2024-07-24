Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker faces federal terrorism charges

The man accused of attempting to kill author Salman Rushdie in New York two years ago now faces federal terrorism charges for his alleged support of Hezbollah, according to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday.

The grand-jury indictment charges Hadi Matar, the New Jersey man already facing state murder and assault charges for a 2022 knife attack on Rushdie, with three terror charges, including carrying out an act of terrorism and providing material support to Hezbollah, a US-designated terrorist group that was founded by Iran in Lebanon during the early 1980s.

Matar, who has Lebanese roots, has pleaded not guilty on the state murder and assault charges and is awaiting trial. He remains jailed in the Chautauqua County Jail in Mayville, New York.