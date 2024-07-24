Salt Lake City confirmed as host of the 2034 Winter Olympic Games: IOC

The project hit an unexpected hurdle recently with the case of 23 Chinese swimmers who had tested positive for banned substances before the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021.

The 23 swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) but were later cleared by a Chinese investigation, which said they were inadvertently exposed to the drug through contamination.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) did not find any wrongdoing in its own investigation of the cases but it has since triggered a separate U.S. investigation and sharp criticism of WADA's handling from the U.S. anti-doping agency.

The involvement of US authorities in the case angered the IOC which said WADA's authority could not be unilaterally challenged.

The IOC said an amendment in the host city contract had now been added that would allow the IOC to terminate the Olympic host contract "in cases where the supreme authority of WADA in the fight against doping is not fully respected or if the application of anti-doping code is hindered or undermined."

It said Salt Lake City and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee had already signed the amended contract.