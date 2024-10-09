Saudi king Salman recovers after undergoing medical tests, royal court says

<p>Dubai: Saudi Arabia's King Salman has recovered after successfully completing medical tests for lung inflammation on Wednesday, the state news agency (SPA) said, citing the royal court.</p>.<p>The royal court said on Sunday the 88-year-old monarch would undergo medical tests for a lung inflammation.</p>.<p>The king of the world's biggest oil exporter and a major US ally in the Middle East had received medical care for lung inflammation in May as well.</p>.<p>He last chaired a cabinet meeting on Sept. 24, state news agency reports (SPA) show, after issuing a royal decree in August that allows the cabinet to convene in the absence of both himself and the prime minister, his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.</p>.<p>Prince Mohammed offered reassurances about the health of the king at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, state media reported.</p>