Saudi king Salman recovers after undergoing medical tests, royal court says

The royal court said on Sunday the 88-year-old monarch would undergo medical tests for a lung inflammation.
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 15:37 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 15:37 IST
