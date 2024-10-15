SCO Summit 2024: Leaders arrive in locked-down Islamabad for Shanghai Cooperation gathering

The event has garnered more attention with India, Pakistan's neighbour and arch-rival, sending External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the first Indian foreign minister to visit Pakistan in nearly a decade as relations remain frosty between the two nuclear powers.

The SCO also includes Iran, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The Prime Ministers of Belarus and Mongolia are also attending.

While the main SCO meeting will take place on Wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to host a welcome dinner for delegates on Tuesday. Pakistan's Foreign Office said Sharif will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

The SCO meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, Pakistan's Foreign Office said. Observers believe the bloc seeks to counter Western influence in the region.