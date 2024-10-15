SCO Summit 2024: Leaders arrive in locked-down Islamabad for Shanghai Cooperation gathering

The event has garnered more attention with India, Pakistan's neighbour and arch-rival, sending External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the first Indian foreign minister to visit Pakistan in nearly a decade as relations remain frosty between the two nuclear powers.
The SCO also includes Iran, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The Prime Ministers of Belarus and Mongolia are also attending.
While the main SCO meeting will take place on Wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to host a welcome dinner for delegates on Tuesday. Pakistan's Foreign Office said Sharif will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines.
The SCO meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, Pakistan's Foreign Office said. Observers believe the bloc seeks to counter Western influence in the region.
Pakistan's government has announced a three-day public holiday in Islamabad, with schools and businesses shut and large contingents of police and paramilitary forces deployed.
Pakistani army troops will be responsible for the security of the capital's Red Zone, the location of the parliament and a diplomatic enclave and where most of the SCO meetings will take place, according to the interior ministry.
The threat alert has been high in the South Asian nation ahead of the SCO summit, especially after the killing of two Chinese engineers on Oct. 6 and shooting deaths of 21 miners on Oct. 11.
Published 15 October 2024, 09:09 IST