Sheikh Hasina will be back in Bangladesh once democracy is restored, Pakistan's ISI fuelling unrest: Hasina’s son Sajeeb

"Yes, it is true that I had said she wouldn’t return to Bangladesh. But a lot has changed in the last two days following continuous attacks on our leaders and party workers across the country. Now we are going to do whatever it takes to keep our people safe; we are not going to leave them alone." "Awami League is the largest and oldest political party in Bangladesh, so we cannot just walk away from our people. She will definitely return to Bangladesh once democracy is restored," he told PTI over the phone.