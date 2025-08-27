Shooting reported at church in Minneapolis; suspect 'contained'

<p>Police and paramedics were responding to an active shooter situation unfolding on Wednesday at a church on the south side of Minneapolis, local news reported, citing the Minneapolis Police Department.</p><p>"There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained," the City of Minneapolis said on X.</p><p>The shooting occurred at the Annunciation Church, which is also home to a grammar school.</p><p>"The families of children at the school can go to the reunification zone at the Annunciation School," the city said in a second post on X. </p>