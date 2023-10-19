Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia Trump case

Sidney Powell, the Trump-aligned lawyer and conspiracy theorist indicted in Georgia and accused of participating in a plot to overturn former President Donald Trump’s election loss in 2020, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to six misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference of election duties.
Powell, who appeared in a downtown Atlanta courtroom, was sentenced to six years of probation for the charges, a significantly less-severe outcome than she would have faced if found guilty of the charges for which she was originally indicted, which included a violation of the state racketeering law.
She was also fined $6,000 and agreed to pay $2,700 restitution to the state of Georgia, as well as write an apology letter “to the citizens of the state of Georgia.”